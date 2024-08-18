Aug 18, 2024, 10:27 AM
University of Isfahan, China's BICMR sign cooperation MoU

Isfahan, IRNA – Beijing International Center for Mathematical Research (BICMR) and the University of Isfahan have signed a memorandum of understanding (MOU) to strengthen scientific, international cooperation.

According to a Sunday statement from the University of Isfahan's Public Relations office, the head of the Faculty of Mathematics and Statistics at the university, Hossein Harsij, and the head of the Beijing International Center for Mathematical Research (BICMR) Gang Tian signed the MoU.

During the meeting, Harsij highlighted the need to expand scientific diplomacy between the center and Chinese universities, saying that mathematics is among the fundamental courses for universities.

Iran and China are self-sufficient in terms of mathematical experts and the countries of the region use the mathematical elites of the two countries for their development, he added.

He noted that in order to strengthen the scientific and international cooperation of the University of Isfahan with China, a Chinese language course has been launched at this university.

BICMR is a research institute with a new recruiting and evaluation system. Since its establishment in 2005, BICMR has been actively recruiting global talents and exploring new models of mathematical education.

