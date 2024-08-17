Israeli massacres won’t douse flames of resistance: Hamas

The occupying regime will not be able to implement its so-called policy of deterrence against the Palestinian resistance in the West Bank, Jihad Taha was quoted by the Palestinian Samaa news agency on Saturday night.

Emphasized that Israel cannot break the will of the Palestinian nation, he noted that the Zionist regime has already failed in achieving its goals in Gaza. “Israel (regime) will not be able to extinguish the flame of resistance in the West Bank”.

Taha stressed the need for an end of Israeli aggression in Gaza and the implementation mechanisms to fulfill the previous agreements but said Netanyahu is seeking to defeat the ceasefire negotiations by setting new conditions.

He also touched on restriction of aid and movement of Palestinians in Gaza, saying Hamas is against any presence of occupying forces in Netzarim crossing, Philadelphia axis and Rafah crossing.

