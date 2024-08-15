Iranian envoy meets Tajikistan's interior minister in Dushanbe

During the meeting on Thursday, Rahimzadeh highlighted the growing cooperation between Iran and Tajikistan and discussed regional developments as well as shared challenges.

He emphasized the importance of enhancing cooperation between the Interior Ministry of the two countries, particularly in areas such as counter-terrorism, combating extremism, organized crime, drug trafficking, and human trafficking.

Iranian envoy Haghighian, for his part, hailed the strong relations between the two brotherly countries, which he said were rooted in their cultural and linguistic bonds.

He said that the Iranian Interior Ministry was fully prepared to further develop cooperation with Tajikistan's Ministry of Internal Affairs.

4353