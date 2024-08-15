‘1,000 sick, injured Gaza children die due to Rafah closure’

"After setting fire to, destroying the Rafah crossing, the Israeli army has closed this border crossing between Palestine and Egypt for over three months, the Gaza government office announced in a statement cited by IRNA on Wednesday night.

This office stressed that this behavior of the Zionist army coincides with an unprecedented increase in human catastrophe in all domains in Gaza, are clear illegal crime and a violation of international laws, international human rights and contrary to all international agreements.

The regime keeps preventing the import of all kinds of aid to the Gaza Strip, including medical supplies, and this indicates the Zionist regime's intention to destroy the health sector as lack of medicines and equipment could force the closure of some remaining hospitals.

The media office in Gaza also announced that the Zionist regime in the same period prevented 25,000 sick and injured people from traveling abroad for treatment, as a result of which more than 1,000 children, sick and injured people lost their lives.

It has urged the international community and all international bodies to condemn the regime’s crime and hold the Zionist regime and the US fully responsible for the dangerous consequences of closing the Rafah crossing and preventing the import of medical equipment and humanitarian aid into Gaza.

