Retired Israeli general questions regime’s combat power

Shehab news agency on Wednesday quoted Brick as saying that the Israeli regime will be left alone in the battle if prime minister Benjamin Netanyahu does not respond positively to US President Joe Biden’s request.

The Israeli army does not have enough power to emerge victorious on the fronts by itself, he said.

The regime’s credibility will be questioned if the US does not support the Zionists in times of possible wars, he added.

The remarks of the retired Israeli general also come over fears of Iran’s possible response in the wake of the assassination of the Hamas leader Ismail Haniyeh in Tehran.

Dozens of Israeli reserve officers have sent a letter to their Chief of Staff Herzi Halevi, saying that the regime is still far from victory in Gaza more than ten months into the war there.

7129**4354