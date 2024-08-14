US approves $20bn weapons package for Zionist regime

According to IRNA's Wednesday morning report, quoting Reuters, this package of weapons includes F-15 fighters worth $19 billion, tank shells worth $774 million, and armored personnel carriers worth $583 million.

The Pentagon announced that Blinken on Tuesday (local time) approved the sale of fighter jets and other military equipment worth more than 20 billion dollars to Israel.

According to the statement, tank shells will be sent to the Zionist regime almost immediately, but the production of F-15 fighters and their delivery to Tel Aviv will take years.

"The United States is committed to the security of Israel, and it is vital to U.S. national interests to assist Israel to develop and maintain a strong and ready self-defense capability," the Pentagon said.

Israeli Defense Minister Yoav Gallant, in a post on X, thanked US officials for helping Israel maintain "its qualitative military edge in the region" and the US commitment to Israel's security.

The US, Israel's biggest ally and weapons supplier, has sent Israel more than 10,000 highly destructive 2,000-pound bombs and thousands of Hellfire missiles since the start of the Gaza war in October, US acknowledged in June.

According to IRNA, a senior US official previously announced that the United States had sent more than 6.5 billion dollars of weapons to Israel since October 7 last year, which was almost worth 3 billion dollars in May alone.

