journalistحمیدرضا جوادی

Hezbollah hits sensitive Israeli military sites

Hezbollah hits sensitive Israeli military sites

Tehran, IRNA – The Lebanese resistance movement Hezbollah says it has launched a series of strikes against sensitive Israeli military sites, targeting their technical and espionage equipment.

In a number of short statements on Telegram, Hezbollah said it targeted the Israeli army’s technical and espionage equipment at the al-Samaqa, Ramia and Misgav Am sites.

The group also said it carried out a missile attack hitting a group of Israeli troops around an Israeli military site near the settlement of Matat.

Hezbollah said the operations were conducted in support of the “steadfast Palestinian people in the Gaza Strip and in support of their brave and honorable resistance.”

Tensions have been particularly high on the border areas since Israel’s assassination of a senior Hezbollah military commander, Fuad Shukr, in a strike on Beirut late last month.

