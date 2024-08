Daoud’s operation in Qalqilya in the West Bank injured a Zionist settler, the Palestinian Information Center reported early on Tuesday.

The injured Zionist is in critical condition, according to the report.

The body of Daoud, 18, was seized by the forces of the Israeli regime.

According to the center, Daoud was among the Palestinian prisoners who had been released last November while the resistance movement in Palestine and the Israeli regime exchanged prisoners.

