Türkiye calls for pressure on Israel end Gaza war

Fidan, in his talks with Blinken on Monday night stressed the need to put pressure on the Zionist regime to end the war and agree to a permanent ceasefire in the Gaza Strip.

According to a Turkish Foreign Ministry statement posted on the X social network, the two sides also discussed the process of indirect negotiations between the Israeli regime and the Palestinian Hamas resistance movement as well as escalating tensions in the region.

In this phone call, the top Turkish diplomat blamed Israel for the current situation in the region, saying the assassination of Ismail Haniyeh, Hamas' political leader, and the continuous killing of the Palestinian people show that the Tel Aviv regime is not ready for peace.

Fidan explained to his American counterpart that Hamas had previously adopted a constructive stance on US-proposed ceasefire and therefore the pressure should be piled up on the Israeli regime for a permanent ceasefire in Gaza.

The Turkish minister, while expressing concern about the growing tension in the region, told Blinken that Israel should avoid provocative actions that expand the scope of the regional conflict.

For months, Egypt, Qatar and the United States have been leading the indirect negotiations between the Israeli regime and Hamas, but Tel Aviv's refusal to end the war and withdraw its forces from Gaza and prevent the return of Palestinian refugees to the north of the besieged Strip have proved stumbling block in reaching the agreement.

Tel Aviv is expecting a retaliatory reaction from Iran, Lebanon's Hezbollah and Hamas for the assassination of Haniyeh. The Israeli regime has humiliated the international community by defying the UN Security Council resolution to immediately stop the war and the orders of the International Court of Justice to take measures to prevent genocide in Gaza.

