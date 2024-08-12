Iran, China discuss Gaza war, urge ceasefire

In a phone conversation with Wang Yi on Monday, Bagheri Kani highlighted the ongoing efforts to bolster the strategic ties between the two countries, in line with the full implementation of a 25-year comprehensive agreement of joint cooperation. He also emphasized the need to continue talks between the two sides on regional and international issues.

As to the Zionist regime's brutal attack on al-Tabin School in Gaza City, where more than 100 Palestinian were killed at the weekend, the top Iranian diplomat expressed gratitude towards the Chinese government for denouncing this atrocious act.

He noted that the Zionist regime's criminal and terrorist activities, including attacks in Yemen and Lebanon, and particularly in Tehran -- where Hamas political leader Ismail Haniyeh was assassinated -- have expanded the war beyond the occupied Palestinian territories, which violates regional and international stability and security.

The top Iranian diplomat emphasized that his country upholds its inherent and legitimate right to defend its territorial integrity and national sovereignty against the aggression of the Zionist regime.

For his part, Wang Yi hailed the strategic relations between Tehran and Beijing, and highlighted the significant and influential role the Islamic Republic of Iran plays in the West Asia region.

He noted that Iran and China enjoy comprehensive strategic partnerships, and China always looks at relations with the Islamic Republic of Iran from a strategic and long-term perspective and is willing to cooperate with the new Iranian government to strengthen bilateral ties in line with common interests.

China is willing to advance practical cooperation in all fields and advance the comprehensive cooperation document between the two countries, he added.

The Chinese Foreign Minister described the Israeli attack on Gaza’s al-Tabin School as shocking, emphasizing countries across the globe are now unanimous that an independent Palestinian state must be established.

Referring to the roles of Iran and China in fostering regional stability and security, Wang Yi said that his country strongly denounces the recent terrorist attack in Tehran, describing it as a severe violation of fundamental international principles and an attack on Iran's national sovereignty and dignity.

Israel's attack in Tehran harmed the ceasefire process in Gaza and undermined the stability and security in the region, he noted, adding that China understands the Islamic Republic of Iran's approach in this regard.

Furthermore, he emphasized the need for the international community to halt the Gaza conflict and establish the necessary conditions for a lasting and comprehensive ceasefire there, noting that China supports Iran's legitimate efforts to defend its sovereignty, security, and national dignity, and is willing to work closely with Iran to preserve regional peace and stability.

