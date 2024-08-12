Iran, China emphasize truce agreement in Gaza

Israeli crimes must be condemned and the international community should make joint efforts to stop the criminal regime, the two diplomats stressed over the phone on Monday.

On his X account, Bagheri said his talks with the Chinese foreign minister focused on the latest regional developments, including the criminal acts of the child-killing regime of Israel, its provocative measures in Lebanon and Yemen and the lately-implemented assassination of the Hamas political chief Ismail Haniyeh in Tehran.

Bagheri Kani wrote that the Islamic Republic has a legal right to react properly and reciprocally to safeguard the regional security and stability.

The Chinese foreign minister extended support for Iran’s legitimate efforts to defend its national sovereignty, security and dignity, Bagheri said, adding that Beijing has expressed willingness to have close cooperation with Iran to preserve peace and stability in the region.

Israeli regime assassinated Haniyeh, the political bureau chief of the Palestinian resistance movement Hamas, in Tehran, on July 31, a day after his participation in the inauguration ceremony of the new Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian.

1483**9417