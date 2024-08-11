US warned against using Iraqi airspace to attack Iran

If the American occupying forces target our children in Iraq again or use Iraqi airspace to attack the Islamic Republic of Iran, we will not hesitate to respond, the Iraqi Resistance Coordination Council warned in a statement on Monday morning according to Lebanon’s Al-Mayadeen news network.

There will be no limits to its response, if the U-S uses Iraqi airspace to strike its fighters inside the Arab country or carry out attack against Iran, the umbrella group further said.

Resistance groups have repeatedly hit sensitive and important targets in occupied Palestine and American bases in Iraq and Syria over the past months amid growing anger at the US support for the Zionist regime’s genocidal war on the Gaza Strip. .

Islamic Resistance in Iraq has repeatedly warned that if the Zionist regime's attacks on Gaza continue, its fighters will intensify their operations against the positions of Isarel.

4399

