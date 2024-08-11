Israel’s killing of displaced civilians in Gaza ‘unacceptable’: Germany

In a series of posts on X on Sunday, the German Foreign Ministry said the repeated attacks on schools by the Israeli army must stop and be investigated.

“The reports from Gaza are terrible. Civilians seeking shelter getting killed is unacceptable,” the ministry said.

“The suffering of women, men and many children seeking protection, who have been fleeing the fights in Gaza for months, is immeasurable. They must not get in the crossfire any longer,” it added.

The statement came a day after the Israeli army bombed a school sheltering displaced Palestinians in Gaza City, killing more than 100 people and wounding dozens more.

The attack on al-Tabin School fits a pattern of targeting civilian buildings in Gaza by the Israeli army, which accuses Hamas of using them as its command centers or to store weapons.

The Palestinian resistance group however has repeatedly denied the allegations, asserting that the attacks are part of the Israeli regime’s genocide of Palestinians in the besieged enclave.

