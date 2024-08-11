Haniyeh's assassination instance for rogue, extrajudicial execution

Gharibabadi wrote a letter to the United Nations High Commissioner for Human Rights, Volker Turk, stating that as part of its crimes against humanity and genocide against the oppressed people of Palestine, the Zionist regime assassinated Haniyeh during a terrorist act at dawn on July 31, 2024. Haniyeh was in Tehran to attend the inauguration ceremony of Masoud Pezeshkian, the newly-elected president of the Islamic Republic of Iran.

Undoubtedly, the heinous crime of assassinating a high-ranking and official guest of the Iranian government in Tehran is a clear violation of international law, the United Nations Charter, and international human rights, he wrote.

Gharibabadi added that the complete responsibility for this criminal act lies with the Zionist regime, and Iran has the inherent right to legitimate defense according to Article 51 of the United Nations Charter.

This terrorist crime is an instance of rogue killing and extrajudicial execution, which is considered a violation of the most basic human right, the right to life. In the framework of international and valid human rights documents, including Article 6 of the International Covenant on Civil and Political Rights, this right is identified as inalienable, and its violation is prohibited even in armed conflicts, the Iranian judicial official stated in his letter.

