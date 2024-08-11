‘Iran's deterrence power prevents enemy aggression’

Admiral Sayyari made the remarks while addressing the Yazd Province's Martyrs National Congress on Saturday night where he expressed his gratitude to the martyrs, the vigilance and insight of the people. and the spirit of the governorship of the people."

Mentioning the memories of the eight years of holy defense and the role of various forces in the battlefield, he said that the Islamic Republic of Iran has showed its deterrence to the world during the war, and today it continues to stand against the enemies with dignity.

The naval official further pointed to the main role of Iran in the important events taking place in the region and said that the position of the Islamic Republic the international arena has been improved.

No one can dare invade Iran, he said adding that the ground forces of the army and the Islamic Revolution Guards Corps not only have no shortage of weapons, but have the ability to export them.

The enemies of Iran, including the usurping Zionist regime know that they will surely have a hard time in the deterrence area of ​​the Islamic Republic in response to its crime against our country, he emphasized.

