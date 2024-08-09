'Iran neither intends nor has plans to interfere in US presidential election'

Referring to the US Presidential elections, the mission said on Friday that the US Presidential election is an internal matter in which Iran does not interfere.

Iran has been the victim of numerous offensive cyber operations targeting its infrastructure, public service centers, and industries, the mission added.

It further noted that Iran's cyber capabilities are defensive and proportionate to the threats it faces, adding that Iran has neither the intention nor plans to launch cyberattacks.

The Permanent Mission of the Islamic Republic of Iran to the United Nations in New York emphasized that Iran has no intention or involvement in influencing the US elections, stating that many of these accusations are part of psychological operations aimed at creating false momentum for election campaigns in the US.

3266**9417