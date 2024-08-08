Aug 8, 2024, 5:27 PM
Gaza death toll at nearly 39,670 since early Oct.

Tehran, IRNA -- The death toll from Israel’s genocidal war on Gaza has increased to 39,699 since the start of the conflict on October 7, the Health Ministry in the besieged Palestinian territory has announced.

The ministry made the announcement on Thursday, saying that the number of the wounded people has also increased to 91,722 since the beginning of the war.

Over the past 24 hours alone, the regime committed four crimes against Palestinians in Gaza, which resulted in 22 deaths and 77 injuries, the health ministry said.

It added that some of the victims of the recent Israeli onslaught are still under the rubble, as the occupation forces prevent aid workers from reaching them.

More than 10 months into the Gaza war, the Israeli regime has reached none of its goals of invading the territory, as it faces strong resistance from Hamas and has failed to release the captives still held in Gaza.

