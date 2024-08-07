President congratulates media workers on Journalist Day

President Pezeshkian issued a message on Wednesday saying “the essence of journalism is to sympathize with people and to deeply understand their concerns.”

He said that journalists play a critical role in enlightening the minds of people and in creating hope in the society.

The president described journalists as “vigilant observers of the society” who serve as a link between the people and the government.

Iran celebrates the 17th of Mordad in its calendar as the Journalist day. The day marks the martyrdom anniversary of Mahmoud Saremi, a journalist and head of the Islamic Republic News Agency who was killed on August 8, 1998 when he was serving as head of IRNA’s office in the Afghan city of Mazari Sharif.

