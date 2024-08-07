US, UK launch fresh airstrike on Yemen: Reports

Yemeni media reported on Wednesday that American and British warplanes bombed Taiz Governorate in the Arab country.

The attacks on the southwestern part of Yemen have been carried out on facilities and infrastructures belonging to the Yemeni resistance movement Ansarullah.

Various parts of Yemen, including Al Hudaydah Governorate, have been targeted by the US and Britain over the past months.

In mid-July, American and British fighter jets carried out attacks on al-Hojjah and al-Hodayda provinces in northwest and western Yemen.

