Iran’s east air defense gets new radars, missile interceptors

Brigadier General Alireza Sabahifard visited the different parts, sites and radar positions of an air defense unit in the east of the country, and evaluated the level of combat readiness and operational capability of these units.

During his visit, Sabahifard told a group of commanders and employees that the Air Defense Force, as Iran’s main defense system, is playing an effective role in improving the country’s armed forces combat power.

He said that Iran is stronger than ever in the defense sector, adding that “we ensure that we respond decisively to any kind of threat.”

