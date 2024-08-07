Aug 7, 2024, 1:24 PM
Journalist ID: 1847
News ID: 85561101
T T
1 Persons

Tags

Iran’s east air defense gets new radars, missile interceptors

Aug 7, 2024, 1:24 PM
News ID: 85561101
Iran’s east air defense gets new radars, missile interceptors

Tehran, IRNA – Iran’s air defense system in the eastern part of the country has received new radars and missile interceptors, in a ceremony attended by the chief commander of Iran’s Army Air Defense Force.

Brigadier General Alireza Sabahifard visited the different parts, sites and radar positions of an air defense unit in the east of the country, and evaluated the level of combat readiness and operational capability of these units.

During his visit, Sabahifard told a group of commanders and employees that the Air Defense Force, as Iran’s main defense system, is playing an effective role in improving the country’s armed forces combat power.

He said that Iran is stronger than ever in the defense sector, adding that “we ensure that we respond decisively to any kind of threat.”

6125**4354

1 Persons

Tags

Your Comment

You are replying to: .