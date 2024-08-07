‘Silence of European states makes Israel more arrogant’

According to IRNA, Bagheri Kani talked with Schallenberg on Tuesday night about the aggressive and terrorist acts of the Zionist regime that led to the martyrdom of the head of the Hamas political bureau in Tehran last week.

"Unfortunately, some European countries have remained silent on the terrorist actions of the Zionist regime in violation of international law, and this has caused the arrogance of the criminal gang ruling in Tel Aviv to intensify tension and insecurity in the region”, he said. while referring to the Israeli assassination of Haniyeh in Tehran in violation of Iran’s national sovereignty and security.

He added: The European side practically blocked all diplomatic channels by not censuring the clear terrorist aggression and along with the US, even preventing the UN Security Council from condemning the assassination of the Hamas chief as well as any effective and deterrent decision against the Zionist regime.

Schallenberg expressed his concern about the deteriorating situation in the West Asian region but maintained his country’s policy for not uttering a single word on the Zionist crime.

While calling on all parties to exercise restraint, the top Austrian diplomat said that his country emphasizes the need to use all diplomatic capacities to reduce tensions.

