Iran’s president meets Sunni lawmakers, vows support for border trade

Speaking during a meeting with Iranian Sunni lawmakers in Tehran on Tuesday, the president stressed the need for exercising unity in the country.

He also highlighted the need for using scientific methods as well as successful methods of the past to upgrade the country’s governing system.

The president said that experts have to be used without any distinction as to beliefs, ethnicity or religion, underscoring the use of local people in different regions.

He once again stressed his support for border trade, which he believed could help the living of border dwellers.

