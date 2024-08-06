Aug 6, 2024, 8:04 PM
Iran’s president meets Sunni lawmakers, vows support for border trade

Iran’s president meets Sunni lawmakers, vows support for border trade

Tehran, IRNA – Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian has pledged support for border trade noting that bordering exchanges are seen as a chance for the country to defuse sanctions.

Speaking during a meeting with Iranian Sunni lawmakers in Tehran on Tuesday, the president stressed the need for exercising unity in the country.

He also highlighted the need for using scientific methods as well as successful methods of the past to upgrade the country’s governing system.  

The president said that experts have to be used without any distinction as to beliefs, ethnicity or religion, underscoring the use of local people in different regions.  

He once again stressed his support for border trade, which he believed could help the living of border dwellers.

