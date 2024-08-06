Hamas refutes news about appointing Haniyeh's successor

Ismail Haniyeh, the political bureau chief of Hamas, and one of his bodyguards were assassinated in their residence in the Iranian capital early on July 31, a day after attending the inauguration of President Masoud Pezeshkian.

Izzat al-Rishq, a member of the Hamas Political Bureau, said on Tuesday that reports published on some media outlets and social networks regarding the appointment of certain individuals to the head of Hamas's political bureau are false, according to the Palestinian Shahab news agency.

He added that Hamas would declare the successor to Martyr Haniyeh following the conclusion of its consultations.

These comments were in response to claims made by the Al-Arabiya website, which alleged that Muhammad Ismail Darwish had been named as Haniyeh's successor.

The Hamas movement previously declared the start of a comprehensive consultative process within its leadership and council to elect a new leader for Hamas' political bureau.

