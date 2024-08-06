Erdogan: Türkiye to join South Africa’s genocide case against Israel at ICJ

“Our parliamentary legal team will submit our petition to join the genocide case against Israel to the International Court of Justice in The Hague” on Wednesday, Erdogan was quoted by Turkish media as saying on Monday.

“No matter what atrocities this bloodthirsty genocide network commits, it won’t stop Türkiye or the Turkish people from standing in solidarity with the Palestinians,” he added.

He noted that Türkiye is doing everything in its power to end as soon as possible the “barbarism” that has claimed the lives of 40,000 innocents in Gaza over the past 10 months.

“No hopeful outcome emerged from the ceasefire talks. Despite Hamas’s constructive stance, the Netanyahu administration has repeatedly demonstrated its intention to continue its policy of massacres,” he stated.

Turkish Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan also announced on Monday night that the country joins South Africa’s complaint against the Zionist regime in the ICJ and that the allies of this regime should take responsibility.

Ismail Haniyeh, Hamas chief, was martyred in a “cowardly assassination by the Zionist regime, and we learned that the Israeli regime that Netanyahu does not want a truce,” he added.

The ICJ is the highest UN judicial body, established in 1945 to resolve disputes between states. Its recent emergency order for the Israeli regime to immediately stop its Rafah attack was a landmark ruling, following South Africa’s filing of the genocide case against the Tel Aviv regime.

