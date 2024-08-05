Hezbollah drone hits Zionist military base

According to a report by Al-Manar TV, Hezbollah announced in a statement on Monday night that the drone attack on the Niriya base was in response to the recent Zionist attacks on the Mis al-Jabal area in southern Lebanon as well as in support of the Palestinian people.

Earlier, Zionist media reported the drone attack warning sirens in several Israeli settlements located in the northern occupied Palestinian territories.

Channel 13 reported that there were eight drones were launched toward the occupied territories from Lebanon in the past 24 hours.

On Sunday night, Hezbollah said that a squadron of suicide drones were launched on the headquarters of the newly-established 91st Division of the Elite Barracks, targeting the locations where its officers and soldiers were positioned, hitting them directly and inflicting a number of deaths and injuries on them.

The Zionist media also reported several casualties as a result of a drone explosion in the Ayelet Hashahar area on Sunday night.

4399