US spy drone destroyed over Yemen: Army spokesman

According to Yemen’s Al-Masirah TV, citing Army Spokesman Yahya Saree on Sunday, a US MQ-9 drone was shot down while it was on spying mission over Sa’ada province, northern Yemen.

He said that the drone was the seventh of its kind that has been destroyed by Yemeni armed forces since the country launched its pro-Palestine operations in mid-November.

The spokesman further said that Groton ship was also directly hit by Yemeni ballistic missiles in the Gulf of Aden, adding that the owner of the vessel intended to enter ports in occupied territories in violation of a Yemeni ban.

Yemen has pledged to continue with its anti-Zionist operations as long as the regime’s siege on Gaza exists and the regime keeps pounding the Palestinian territory.

The country has already fulfilled its pledge as it has acted in support of Palestine despite joint airstrikes that the US and the UK launched against Yemeni territory in mid-January.

9341**4194