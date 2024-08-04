‘Pakistan must take action to deter Salafi extremism’

Grand Ayatollah Noori Hamedani, in a statement issued on Sunday, condemned the tragic events in Parachinar, where around 200 Shias were martyred or injured in a terrorist attack earlier this week.

"We all bear responsibility regarding this issue today and must express our strong condemnation of this atrocity," Ayatollah Noori Hamedani said.

He called on Iranian officials to pursue this matter vigorously to ensure that the Pakistani government curtails the activities of extremist groups and safeguards the rights of Shia Muslims in that country.

Furthermore, the cleric warned that Takfiri and extremist groups are conspiring against the Muslim community in coordination with the Zionist regime.

“The organized crimes committed by these ignorant and un-Islamic groups have consistently been supported by imperialist governments and the criminal Zionist regime,” he asserted.

