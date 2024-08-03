Iran president says committed to serving Arbaeen pilgrims

“We are committed to what the Arbaeen Headquarters has committed to do”, Pezeshkian said, in reference to the body in charge of sending Iranian pilgrims to Iraq for Arbaeen and offering services to them during the pilgrimage.

Pezeshkian made the comment on Saturday as he paid his first visit to the headquarters four days after he was inaugurated as Iran’s new president.

Several Iranian organizations have pledged to contribute to efforts to hold the annual religious pilgrimage. The president called on them to keep their pledge, and promised that his administration will assist as well.

Arbaeen marks the 40th day since the martyrdom anniversary of Imam Hossein (AS), the third Shia Imam and the grandson of the Prophet Mohammad (PBUH).

Imam Hossein along with his 72 companions was martyred on Ashura, the tenth day on the lunar Islamic calendar.

Every year, Muslims from different countries travel to Iraq for a march toward the city of Karbala, which hosts the holy shrine of Imam Hossein, to mark Arbaeen.

