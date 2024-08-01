World should uproot cancerous tumor Israel: Hamas official

According to IRNA's political reporter, Al-Hayya, while addressing the mourners before the funeral prayer for Martyr Haniyeh at the University of Tehran on Thursday morning said that the world should destroy the Zionist regime which has become a cancerous tumor.

“The Zionist regime proved to the whole world that this regime is the epitome of evil and unrest in the region, and the whole world should try to uproot this cancer”.

We bid farewell to Haniyeh, a martyr and great leader who led the al-Aqsa Storm operation against the Israeli regime, he said, adding that “by committing this genocide, the Zionist regime showed to the whole world how cruel and evil it is.”

Al-Hayya emphasized that Haniyeh’s assassination will not break the Palestinians’ determination to strive for the liberation of their homeland. “Believers are those who were true to their covenant with God. Some of them left and others are still waiting and will never change their will”.

People’s love for Haniyeh indicates that his struggle was the cause of unity among the Islamic Ummah as well as resistance movements for the liberation of Palestine, he added.

The Hamas official also pledged to keep the slogan of Martyr Haniyeh alive which was non-recognition of the regime. Apart from not recognizing Israel, “we will continue to pursue its crimes in order to uproot the Zionist regime from the land of Palestine and from Al-Quds”.

4399

