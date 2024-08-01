Iran will respond to Haniyeh's assassination at proper time, place: Qalibaf

Qalibaf made the remarks at the funeral procession of Martyr Haniyeh at the University of Tehran on Thursday morning and expressed his condolences to the Islamic Ummah and freedom-loving people around the world.

The top parliamentarian stated that the assassination of resistance commanders in Beirut and Tehran was due to the weakness of the Zionist regime, noting that such assassinations and actions would not deter resistance movements against occupiers and aggressors.

Referring to the statements of Supreme Leader of the Islamic Revolution, Ayatollah Seyyed Ali Khamenei, Qalibaf reiterated that Iran believes these actions took place with the support and coordination of criminal America, despite US officials' claims in the media that they were unaware of the Israeli action and had no role in it.

He emphasized that the Islamic Republic of Iran considers it a duty to respond to such crime at the right time and place, adding that the Israeli regime will pay a heavy price for the crime it committed in the Iranian territory.

He underlined that the Zionist regime’s assassination drive against resistance commanders exposes its weakness and inability to face resistance fighters, noting that Haniyeh was the greatest voice of the oppressed Palestinians, and his martyrdom confirms this fact.

Referring to the crimes of the Zionist regime in the Gaza Strip and the indiscriminate killing of women, children, and civilians, Qalibaf stated, "We are witnessing a confrontation of humanity against crime in Gaza."



3266**4399