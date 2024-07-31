EU slams extrajudicial killings after Haniyeh’s assassination

In an exclusive interview with the IRNA on Wednesday, the European Commission’s Lead Spokesperson for foreign affairs and security policy Peter Stano said that the EU is closely following reports about Haniyeh’s overnight assassination in Tehran.

“The EU has a principled position of rejecting extrajudicial killings and of supporting the rule of law, including in international criminal justice,” said Stano.

Haniyeh, who served as the political bureau chief of Hamas, was assassinated along with one of his bodyguards in their accommodation in Tehran early on Wednesday.

The senior Palestinian official was in Tehran to attend the inauguration ceremony of newly-elected President Masoud Pezeshkian on Tuesday afternoon.

Iran has blamed Israel for the assassination, with authorities saying they will definitely respond to the move.

Stano said that the EU seeks a de-escalation of tensions in the region following the assassination.

“We call on all parties to exert maximum restraint and avoid any further escalation. No country and no nation stand to gain from a further escalation in the Middle East,” he said.

