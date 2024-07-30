Jul 30, 2024, 7:58 PM
Iran judiciary chief pledges support for President Pezeshkian

Iran judiciary chief pledges support for President Pezeshkian

Tehran, IRNA – Iran’s Judiciary chief Gholam Hossein Mohseni Ejei has pledged that the judiciary will help the new government of President Masoud Pezeshkian wherever needed.

Addressing the inauguration of President Pezeshkian in Tehran on Tuesday, Mohseni Ejei highlighted the significance of the president’s endorsement ceremony on Sunday which officially made him the second person of the country after the Supreme Leader.

He also said that today the president takes the oath of office in accordance with Article 121 of the Iranian Constitution pledging in front of the Iranian members of parliament to be a guardian of the country’s official religion, the Islamic Republic system and the constitutional law.

The Judiciary chief also cited remarks by President Pezeshkian during his presidential campaign when he said that he saw power as a loan.

He prayed upon Almighty God to bestow the president the power to carry out his duties.

