Pezeshkian calls for global cooperation in inaugural speech

Pezeshkian welcomed dignitaries and representatives from more than 80 countries, who have traveled to Tehran to take part in his inauguration ceremony.

"The world needs to seize this unparalleled opportunity for addressing regional and global issues through the collaboration of a powerful, peace-seeking, and dignified Iran,” the president said.

He expressed his commitment to safeguarding Iran's dignity and interests on the international stage, with the backing of the Iranian people and the Supreme Leader, while trying to forge consensus among all political factions within the country.

Central to his foreign policy, the president highlighted three key principles: dignity, wisdom, and expediency.

He promised that constructive engagement with the world would be the cornerstone of his government's approach to foreign affairs.

Pezeshkian also emphasized the need for a region free from the influence of extremists, asserting that regional countries should not allow a few radical voices to misrepresent nearly two billion free-thinking Muslims.

"Islam is a religion of peace," he said.

Furthermore, he voiced a strong desire for a world where the Palestinian people are liberated from occupation and oppression—a world where “no Palestinian child's dreams are buried under the rubble of their homes".

On the domestic front, Pezeshkian outlined the goals of his administration, promising to prioritize sustainable development, economic strength, and improving living standards of the Iranian people.

