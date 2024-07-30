Pezeshkian vows to strengthen ties with Uzbekistan

In a meeting with Ismoilov, who is in Tehran for the 14th presidential inauguration at the parliament, on Tuesday, Pezeshkian highlighted the significance of neighboring countries in Iran's foreign policy, remarking on the profound, strategic relations with Uzbekistan, rooted in shared cultural and historical bonds.

He stated that Iran's 14th government is keen to enhance ties with Uzbekistan, particularly in trade, economy, and culture, believing that no challenge can deter their resolve.

The Iranian President pointed to the numerous bilateral agreements as evidence of the deepening ties, underscoring the 14th government's commitment to fulfilling these accords.

Furthermore, he advocated for stronger parliamentary connections to bolster government efforts in fortifying bilateral ties and urged for an increased role of legislative bodies in both nations to this end.

Meanwhile, Ismoilov extended congratulations once again to Pezeshkian on his victory in Iran's elections, expressing Tashkent's interest in enhancing and broadening cooperation with Iran moving forward.

Uzbekistan considers Iran as a principal and strategic partner in the region, he noted, voicing hope that the execution of agreements between the two nations will lead to an even stronger bilateral relations.

