Palestinians' resistance will lead to final victory: Pezeshkian

Pezeshkian made the remarks in a meeting on Tuesday with Hamas chief Ismail Haniyeh, who is in Tehran to attend his inauguration ceremony.

Pezeshkian highlighted the historical commitment of the Iranian people to the cause of Palestinian freedom, which he said predates the Islamic Revolution.

"The brutal crimes committed by the Zionists, regardless of religion and sect, evoke disgust among all free individuals," he said.

He emphasized that the courageous resistance of the Palestinian people and fighters is a source of pride and honor, asserting confidence that this struggle will ultimately lead to the liberation of Palestinian territory and the downfall of the Israeli regime.

In response, Haniyeh congratulated Pezeshkian on securing the trust of the Iranian voters and expressed gratitude for his support for Palestinian rights.

He characterized the Palestinian resistance as a frontline for the fight against global hegemony, underscoring the importance of Iran's strategy in supporting the resistance front against the Israeli regime and its allies.

