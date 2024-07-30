Some 343 people treated for hyperthermia in Iran in week to July 29

According to IRNA's Tuesday report, spokesman of the Emergency Medical Services in Iran Babak Yektaparast said that of the total number of patients with symptoms of heat stroke, 271 people visited medical centers in person, and 72 cases called the emergency department.

Some 37 patients were taken to medical centers by emergency teams and 35 others were treated on the spot, he added.

The official went on to say of the total number of patients, 21 people needed to be hospitalized and received medical care.

Heat stroke is a serious medical condition that occurs when the body's ability to regulate its temperature is overwhelmed. It is important to recognize the symptoms, such as high body temperature, rapid heartbeat, and confusion. It is also crucial to stay hydrated and avoid prolonged exposure to high temperatures to prevent heat stroke.

4208**9417