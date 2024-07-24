Ahvaz, 48 degrees

The maximum temperature of Ahvaz city in southern Khuzestan province of Iran has reached 48 degrees Celsius and the minimum temperature has reached 30.2 degrees Celsius. The heat has reached such an extent that all branches of state banks in the province were closed on Thursday (July 25, 2024). The Khuzestan Meteorological Department has issued an orange level warning regarding the occurrence of temperatures of 48 and 49 degrees and above from Wednesday of this week to Sunday of next week.