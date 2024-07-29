Jul 29, 2024, 9:21 PM
Armenian teachers hail promoting Persian language as “source of love and pride”

Armenian teachers hail promoting Persian language as "source of love and pride"

Tehran, IRNA – A group of Armenian teachers and school managers have voiced their readiness for promoting Persian language as a source of love and pride.

The 26-member group of Armenian teachers were touring Iran’s Culture and Islamic Relations Organization on Sunday.

They expressed hope that they will be good ambassadors for establishing further friendship between the two nations.

Hassan Zandieh, a history professor at the University of Tehran, said that such eagerness for learning the Persian language causes happiness and pride.

Referring to longstanding political and historical relations between Iran and Armenia, he said that these relations entered a new era during the Safavid era, with the migration of Armenians from Nakhchivan to Isfahan. “Ever since, the Armenians living in Iran have never felt alienated.”

The Armenian teachers also appreciated Iran’s glorious culture and history, expressing hope that cultural relations between the two neighboring countries will further expand.

