Iran president says is ready to upgrade relations with France based on trust

Pezeshkian who was answering a phone call from his French counterpart Emanuel Macron on Monday, expressed serious concern over tightened tensions in southern Lebanese borders with the Zionist regime, warning about the repercussions of any possible Zionist aggression against Lebanon.

Any attack on Lebanon would be a big mistake by the Zionist regime which would have heavy consequences for the regime, the Iranian president said.

The French president, for his part, expressed hope that Iran’s relations with France and other European nations would see a further expansion during President Pezeshkian in office.

