Jul 29, 2024, 5:04 PM
Tajik Judoka chants 'God is Great' after scoring against Israeli opponent

Tehran, IRNA - Tajikistan judoka Nurali Emomali has created a stir at the Paris Olympics by chanting God is Great in Arabic after scoring decisive points against Israel’s Baruch Shmailov.

Emomali faced off Shmailov in the 66-kilogram category in the round of 16 of the Olympics and refused to shake Shmailov’s hand after defeating him.

Emomali wasn’t the only judoka to refuse Shmailov’s handshake during the event. Morocco’s Abderrahmane Boushita also refused the handshake after his loss to Shamilov.

Elsewhere, Algeria’s Messaoud Dris was dropped from the competition after he missed weight a day before he was set to compete against Tohar Butbul. The International Judo Federation declared Butbul the winner via walkover.

