Tajik Judoka chants 'God is Great' after scoring against Israeli opponent

Emomali faced off Shmailov in the 66-kilogram category in the round of 16 of the Olympics and refused to shake Shmailov’s hand after defeating him.

Emomali wasn’t the only judoka to refuse Shmailov’s handshake during the event. Morocco’s Abderrahmane Boushita also refused the handshake after his loss to Shamilov.

Elsewhere, Algeria’s Messaoud Dris was dropped from the competition after he missed weight a day before he was set to compete against Tohar Butbul. The International Judo Federation declared Butbul the winner via walkover.

