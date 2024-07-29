Israeli expert voices concern over Hezbollah’s advanced weapons

The Zionist newspaper Maariv has quoted Rotem Mey-Tal, CEO of Asgard Systems, as saying that the Hezbollah resistance movement is using new arms.

In describing an electromagnetic weapon, it is something that no one has ever seen, he noted.

But everyone knows that it exists in West Asia, the expert further noted, speculating that the weapon is utilized with a drone.

Hezbollah has said in the past months that it is not after war with Israel but warned the regime that it will not stand idly by in case of a large attack by Israel.

Hezbollah has also said that its months-long trade of fire with Israel is in response to the regime’s war on Gaza and will come to an end once a full ceasefire is announced in the Palestinian territory.

