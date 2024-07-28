Over 70 foreign delegations, 600 domestic and foreign reporters attend inauguration ceremony of Iran president

Referring to the presence of foreign guests in this ceremony, the Head of the Inauguration Staff added that Tajikistan, Turkmenistan, Central Africa, Pakistan, Syria, Serbia, Cuba, Azerbaijan, Armenia, Georgia and Guinea-Bissau will be present in this event at the level of president and prime minister.

Speakers of parliaments of Russia, Algeria, Belarus, Kazakhstan, Uzbekistan, Malaysia, Iraq, Burkina Faso, Uganda, Comoros, Mali, Sri Lanka, Senegal, North Korea will participate in this ceremony," he added

The official pointed out that also, the UAE, Lebanon, Jordan, Myanmar, Zimbabwe, Kyrgyzstan, Brazil, Maldives and Gabon have finalized their presence at the level of vice president and deputy prime minister.

Sharifi clarified that the countries of Tanzania, Niger, Venezuela, Bahrain, Yemen, Libya, Egypt, Sudan, Bolivia, Kuwait, Mauritania, Myanmar, Congo, Gambia, and Eritrea have also announced their presence at the level of foreign ministers.

Also, other countries including India, Nicaragua, Niger, Ghana, Bulgaria, Iceland, Tunisia, Hungary, Colombia, Ecuador, Mexico, Chile, Uruguay, Malta and Sierra Leone will send their ministers or ambassadors to this ceremony.

He added that in addition to the mentioned countries, the general secretaries of international organizations, including OIC, APA, ECO, D8, PUIC, IORA, Shanghai, etc. will also be present at this event.

