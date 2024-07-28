Bagheri Kani responds to students’ queries at Tehran Univ

According to IRNA, Bagheri Kani met and talked with a group visit of Tehran University's Basij (volunteer) students while paying a visit to an exhibition on the achievement and innovation during the tenure of the previous government.

In this meeting, the foreign minister considered faith, creativity and lack of dependence on political currents, and as a result, the freedom and free-thinking of the youth, as emphasize by the leader of Islamic Revolution as the capacity of the youth and his advice to the officials as a unique capital.

Bagheri Kani also highlighted the functions, duties and achievements of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and replied to answered raised by the participants about the importance of strengthening multilateralism and regional agreements such as the Shanghai Cooperation Organization and the BRICS group with the aim of neutralizing oppressive sanctions, progress and achievements in nuclear activities, negotiations to lift sanctions and deal with US unilateral coercive measures.

At the end of the meeting, the students took a group photo with the top diplomat at the exhibition held on the achievements of the 13th Iranian government.

