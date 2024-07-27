Russia’s VTB to take part in Iran’s Finex 2024: Official

Saleh Sepasdar said on Saturday that VTB – the second biggest bank of Russia – has an asset as much as $290 billion.

Noting that VTB is the first Russian bank to participate in this event, he said that this presence is “meaningful and important”.

This bank has developed its brokerage relations with the Central Bank of Iran (CBI) and other Iranian banks over the past months and is now ready to perform banking operations and services, he said.

With 4 branches outside Russia, VTB Bank seeks to offer services in the CIS countries, Africa, Latin America and Asia, he added.

The 14th edition of Iran Finex is due to be held on August 9-12.

