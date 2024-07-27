Jul 27, 2024, 5:48 PM
Russia’s VTB to take part in Iran’s Finex 2024: Official

Russia's VTB to take part in Iran's Finex 2024: Official

Tehran, IRNA – Russia’s VTB Bank will participate in the 14th International Exhibition of Exchange, Bank & Insurance (Iran Finex 2024), according to the secretary of the policy-making council of the exhibition.

Saleh Sepasdar said on Saturday that VTB – the second biggest bank of Russia – has an asset as much as $290 billion.

Noting that VTB is the first Russian bank to participate in this event, he said that this presence is “meaningful and important”.

This bank has developed its brokerage relations with the Central Bank of Iran (CBI) and other Iranian banks over the past months and is now ready to perform banking operations and services, he said.

With 4 branches outside Russia, VTB Bank seeks to offer services in the CIS countries, Africa, Latin America and Asia, he added.

The 14th edition of Iran Finex is due to be held on August 9-12.

