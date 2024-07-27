Jul 27, 2024, 12:59 PM
Acting president hopeful Iran will continue expanding transit routes

Tehran, IRNA – Iran’s Acting President Mohammad Mokhber has expressed hope that transit and road development would continue under the new government.

Speaking at the inauguration ceremony of Iran’s Roads and Urban Development Ministry’s projects on Saturday, Mokhber emphasized the importance of transportation development, noting that Iran borders at least 15 countries and provides significant capacity for transit.

Mokhber highlighted transit as a crucial point of interaction with neighboring countries, placing considerable pressure on the Ministry of Roads and Urban Development. 

The biggest and most important interest of the regional countries to interact with Iran was the transit issue, Mokhber said.

Connecting the waters of the Caspian Sea to the Persian Gulf and the Sea of ​​Oman, both in terms of time and cost, was important for the cargo-owning countries, he added.

