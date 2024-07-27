Musa Sadr’s family call on Russia to press Libya for Shia cleric’s fate

Imam Musa al-Sadr went missing in Libya with two companions more than four decades ago.

Sadr’s family during the last day of their visit to Moscow, held a meeting with the Russian president’s special representative for Middle East and Africa Affairs, Mikhail Bogdanov, who also serves as deputy foreign minister.

In the meeting, the family asked Bogdanov to use Russia’s influence to pressure the Libyan government to cooperate in the high-profile case of Sadr and his two companions.

The family was reported to have demanded Moscow’s pressure on Tripoli to implement the 2014 judicial memorandum and announce the results of the case of the disappearance of Imam Musa al-Sadr, the founder of Lebanon’s Amal Movement.

Days earlier, Hannibal Gaddafi, the son of the late Libyan President Muammar Gaddafi, who is imprisoned in a Lebanese prison, in an interview with Russian Sputnik News asked the Lebanese judiciary to summon former Lebanese minister Wim Wahab to obtain information about the disappearance of Imam Musa al-Sadr.

Gaddafi asked the Lebanese judiciary to review any information that would help to uncover the hidden truth in the case of Imam Musa al-Sadr.

