Yemen-Iraq joint operations to see significant development: Ansarullah leader

Seyyed Abdul-Malik al-Houthi made the comment on Thursday as he made a speech addressing the Yemeni nation.

He also stated that the enemy was surprised by the Yemeni drone operation last Friday that targeted a decision-making center in Tel Aviv. They were also surprised by the distance that Yemen's Yaffa unmanned aerial vehicle travelled to reach Tel Aviv, he added.

Referring to the recent attack by the Zionist regime on Yemen's al-Hodeidah city, the Ansarullah leader said that the Israeli aggression against the port city will not force Yemen to stop its ongoing operations in support of Gaza. He added that the operations will continue in the seas and deep inside occupied Palestine.

Elsewhere in his remarks, al-Houthi spoke about Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's speech at the US Congress on Wednesday when he called on Arab states to unite with the regime against Iran.

The Yemeni leader said that Israel's hostility is because that Iran is an Islamic country free from US and Israeli hegemony, and it supports Palestine and helps Arab countries in the face of enemy.

Al-Houthi also said that US legislators' praising Netanyahu is "the celebration of crime, oppression, and genocide", and shows the extent of the US involvement in Israeli atrocities against Palestinians.

Netanyahu's speech, which was full of lies, reflected the level of crisis and impasse in his cabinet, as well as his aggression and criminality, the Yemeni leader said.

