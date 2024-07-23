Coming days will be full of surprise for Zionists: Ansarullah

According to IRNA's Tuesday morning report, citing Sputnik news agency, al-Qahoum said: "Our response to the attacks of the Zionist regime that targeted the city of Hudaydah on Saturday evening will not be delayed."

Stating that the coming days will be full of surprises, he said the scope of the targets in occupied Palestine will be wide and comprehensive, adding that Yemen has the upper hand and the ability to change the balance of power and achieve victory.

Earlier, Leader of Yemen’s Ansarullah resistance movement Abdul-Malik al-Houthi said in a statement that aggression against Yemen will not be of any benefit to the enemy and will not deter it, nor will it prevent the continuation of the fifth phase of our operation in support of Gaza.

Al-Houthi added: About 270,000 bombings of Yemen by the US and Saudi Arabia over the past 9 years could not affect our country.

Zionist warplanes carrying hundreds of tons of explosives attacked the port city of Hudaydah in the west of Yemen on Saturday evening, causing a massive fire in the surrounding areas, leaving multiple deaths and scores of injuries and causing an extensive damage.

