Meeting held to review Iran’s foreign economic relations

According to IRNA's foreign policy group, the meeting on Wednesday was attended by members of relevant bodies and reviewed the preparation of a comprehensive plan to improve the efficiency of economic diplomacy within the framework of the 7th plan.

The results of Iran’s memberships in the Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO) and BRICS group of emerging economies as well as holding business meetings with the countries on the African continent were on the agenda of the discussion, the report said.

At the beginning of the session, Safari addressed the participants and explained a number of issues, including the importance and duties of the Foreign Economic Relations Coordination Headquarters in implementing Clause A of Article 101-R of the Seventh Development Plan and requested all the executive bodies of the headquarters to send their suggestions for developing a comprehensive economic diplomacy plan as soon as possible.

Iran’s measures and cooperation in the fields of transportation, science and technology, health, tourism, customs and energy with its SCO and BRICS partners were discussed and the opinions were exchanged.

The chief of headquarters explained the importance of SCO and BRICS for the country’s active presence in all their programs and presenting proposals and innovative plans to accomplish maximum benefits available in these two economic blocs.

While presenting a report on the latest status of the joint commissions with the target countries on the African continent, a report was presented on the importance of promoting relations and strengthening commercial and economic ties, holding business meetings with private and public sectors and facilitating relations with these countries.

