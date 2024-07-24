Visit of foreign tourists to Iran up by more than 50%: Minister

In three years, nearly 14 million foreign tourists visited Iran, Zarghami said at the cabinet session in Tehran on Wednesday.

The minister went on to say that some political issues between Iran and Republic of Azerbaijan led to a decrease in the amount of the tourists arrival in the Islamic Republic because the two sides’ relations through the land routes had been cut.

Despite the Iranophobic activities across the world and the warnings issued by many countries through social media advising their nationals not to travel to Iran, “We had growth in visits,” he added.

During the first three months of the Iranian calendar year (starting on March 20), Iran experienced a 20% increase in the arrival of tourists compared with the same period in the preceding year, the minister noted.

Referring to unilateral visa waiver with 28 countries with the cooperation of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Iran, Zarghami said Iran opened its doors to everyone in the world and the number of visitors from some of those states to Iran increased this year comparing with the previous year.

The spread of the coronavirus pandemic worldwide in February 2019 postponed many world meetings, gatherings, sports events, travels, etc.

1483**9417